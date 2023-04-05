< Back to All News

NevCo Expands Affordable Housing Program

Posted: Apr. 5, 2023 12:35 AM PDT

Hoping to take another step toward more affordable housing and workforce housing development, Nevada County recently launched its Master Plan program. That’s for single-family or granny units. And Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says it’s been expanded…

Wolfe says the plans are pre-approved, reducing or eliminating plan check fees and review delays. They’re designed to be used by first-time owner-builders or experienced contractors. They allow the owner to select the heating, roofing, and siding, with several floor plans, elevations, foundations, snow load engineering, and orientation. There are 96 different possible combinations of options…

Each plan set is available to purchase from the architect for 12-hundred dollars, customized for each lot at a low cost, compared to typical plans that run around 15-thousand dollars or more. Residents can review the plans online before purchasing. The new Affordable Housing Master Plans are also available in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

