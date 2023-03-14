NevCo Gets More Forest Resilience Grants

More forest resilience grant funding has been awarded to Nevada County, to boost ongoing efforts to reduce the annual wildfire danger. This time, three local agencies are receiving a total of over one-and-a-half mllion dollars from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy. And one-point-two million dollars is going to the Yuba Watersheld Institute. Local OES Senior Administrative Analyst, Alex Keeble-Toll, says go toward Phase Three of a project to reduce understory, ladder, and canopy fuels on around 300 acres on the San Juan Ridge. It’ll also improve resilience to drought and bark beetles, as well as safety for residents and fire personnel…

The rest of the money will fund planning efforts only. That includes over 214-thousand dollars for the County Office of Emergency Services that’s focused on 800 acres of forest health treatments for the South Yuba Rim Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project, also on the San Juan Ridge. It’s been identified as a top priority by a number of fire protection groups, including Cal Fire. And Keeble-Toll says the remaining money, or over 111-thousand dollars, will fund Nevada City planning efforts for fuels treatment for heavily-forested properties in and around the south side of Deer Creek…

The project area encompasses 378 acres, also including Seven Hills schools, the St. Canice and Tech Centers, as well as the city’s wastewtater treatment plant.