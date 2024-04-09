NevCo Hard-Hit By State Farm Cancellations

Nevada County appears to be one of the hardest-hit North State counties, regarding State Farm’s recent announcement to discontinue thousands more fire insurance policies. Three zip codes were listed on the Facebook page of County Fire Insurance Information. The highest number is for the 95949 zip code, which includes Alta Sierra. That’s 636, or 30-percent of all policies. For the 95959 zip code, which includes Grass Valley, it’s 444, or 35-percent of all policies. And it’s 566, or 25-percent of all policies, for the 95945 zip code, which includes Nevada City. County Supervisors expressed alarm, while approving more prevention work at their Tuesday meeting. County OES Director Craig Griesbach also expressed some uncertainty as well as optimism….

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

But Supervisor Lisa Swarthout indicated that insurance companies have been showing bias in their cancellation decisions…

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

The county has been zoned as a high-risk area. State Farm, California’s largest insurer, is stopping coverage on a total of 72-thousand homes and apartments, starting in July. They cite soaring costs, the increasing risk of wildfires, and outdated regulations as reasons. Meanwhile, the State Insurance Commissioner has undertaken a yearlong overhaul of regulations. That might give companies more latitude to raise premiums, while extracting commitments from them to extend coverage in areas such as Nevada County.