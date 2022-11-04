NevCo Launches Rent Mortgage Utilities Help Pgm

With the state’s COVID housing relief ending earlier this year, Nevada County has now launched its own program. It helps with rent, mortgage, and utility assistance for households still feeling the financial pinch from the pandemic. Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says as much as two-thousand dollars per month, for up to three months, is available. It can be applied to payments due as far back as April. That’s when the state’s program, called Housing is Key, ended for tenants as well as landlords…

Documentation must clearly illustrate financial hardships directly caused by the pandemic, which often includes income drops from the loss of a job. The state’s eviction moratorium also ended, in July…

Help is available on a first-come first-served basis or until the 200-thousand dollars in funding runs out. It’s administered through the California Department of Housing and Community Development for COVID financial relief.