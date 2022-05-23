< Back to All News

NevCo Man Linked To Dogs Abused Arrested

Posted: May. 23, 2022 4:41 PM PDT

A Nevada County man has been arrested in connection with the alleged neglect and abuse of dogs entrusted in his care at his business in Auburn. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department says Auburn K9 claims to be a boarding and training facility. Lieutenant Nelson Resendes says the first complaint came a number of weeks ago…

click to listen to Lt Resendes

Resendes says that prompted detectives to talk to Antoine Moore. And that led to the discovery of the facility and that dogs, instead, have been spending time in the unventilated garage at Moore’s Nevada County home. The dogs were in crates that have

click to listen to Lt Resendes

The investigation shows the neglect and abuse of dogs has been happening since at least November. In December, animal control officers from Nevada County also seized most of Moore’s dogs, citing deplorable living conditions. Officers also say they’ve been at Moore’s property at least ten times since the initial discovery. For now, he’s charged with felony theft by false pretenses. Moore may also be prosecuted in Nevada County. And the department is seeking more victims to come forward.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha