NevCo Man Linked To Dogs Abused Arrested

A Nevada County man has been arrested in connection with the alleged neglect and abuse of dogs entrusted in his care at his business in Auburn. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department says Auburn K9 claims to be a boarding and training facility. Lieutenant Nelson Resendes says the first complaint came a number of weeks ago…

Resendes says that prompted detectives to talk to Antoine Moore. And that led to the discovery of the facility and that dogs, instead, have been spending time in the unventilated garage at Moore’s Nevada County home. The dogs were in crates that have

The investigation shows the neglect and abuse of dogs has been happening since at least November. In December, animal control officers from Nevada County also seized most of Moore’s dogs, citing deplorable living conditions. Officers also say they’ve been at Moore’s property at least ten times since the initial discovery. For now, he’s charged with felony theft by false pretenses. Moore may also be prosecuted in Nevada County. And the department is seeking more victims to come forward.