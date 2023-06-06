NevCo Man Sentenced In Killing Of Transient

A Nevada County man who pleaded guilty to killing another man over four years ago has now been sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison. 45-year-old Aaron Sullivan was originally facing a murder trial, earlier this year. But, instead, he reached a plea agreement for voluntary manslaughter, in the death of 30-year-old Nathan Alwin. Assistant District Attorney Cami Lisonbee cited evidence and witness challenges for the reduced charge…

But Lisonbee is not anticipating any other arrests at this time. Alwin’s remains were found on rural property on Lime Kiln Road, in April of 2020…

Lisonbee says the motive for the killing is also unclear. Sullivan was already in the county jail on unrelated charges of assault with a deadly weapon and a parole hold when he was also charged with Alwin’s death.