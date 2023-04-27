< Back to All News

NevCo May Be Creating Vets Suicide Program

Posted: Apr. 27, 2023 12:29 AM PDT

Nevada County would greatly benefit from a bill in the State Senate that’s devoted to reducing the alarmingly high rate of veterans’ suicides. It would appropriate 100-thousand dollars for the creation of a prevention training pilot program at the local Veterans Services Office. County Supervisors approved a letter of support at their Tuesday meeting. Veterans Services Officer David West told the Board that Los Angeles would be the only other county getting such an allocation, for now…

Supervisor Lisa Swarthout agreed that more needs to be done…

West said the legislation addresses the complexity of prevention efforts though a multifaceted approach. He said increased awareness of observable risk factors is one critical part of a successful program because veterans are less likely to disclose suicidal thoughts and intent, due to stigma.

