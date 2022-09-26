< Back to All News

NevCo Mobile Crisis Team Highlighted

September has also been National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. And Nevada County has been highlighting the role of their Mobile Crisis Team, which was formed nearly two years ago. The county’s Health and Wellness Program Manager is Toby Guevin. He says it’s a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office, Behavioral Health, and Sierra Mental Wellness group. It pairs deputies with crisis technicians for calls that are often more appropriate for emotional emergencies than criminal justice…

And Guevin says in June a Youth Mobile Crisis position was also added. He says the Team has been an important new resource for friends and family members, so a loved one can often get even more timely help…

There are now two Teams. And since the program has been launched, they’ve responded to 664 calls.

