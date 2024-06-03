NevCo Now An Age-Friendly Network Community

In January, Nevada County Supervisors approved a letter of support for membership to the AARP Age-Friendly Network of Communities. It would be part of the county’s Aging and Disabilities Playbook. And at last week’s meeting, they accepted a certificate to become the 87th community in the state. AARP State Advocacy Director, Rafi Nazarian, told the Board that California’s population is rapidly aging. And by 2030, 37-percent of the local population will be 65 or older. He said the network serves as an organizing structure, fostering partnerships among groups and local stakeholders to improve liveability…

Supervisor Hedi Hall is looking forward to network membership allowing the county to also tap into national and global resources available through AARP…

Membership also provides local leaders with access to expert-led webinars and technical assistance.The purpose of the Aging and Disabilities Playbook is to establish an Action Plan with innovative solutions. Input has been used to identify priorities, resources, and opportunities to create a community that’s thriving for all ages and abilities.