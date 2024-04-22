NevCo Observes Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Nevada County has joined the events and presentations surrounding National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which was established in 1981.That included at the recent Board of Supervisors meeting, earlier this month. It highlighted the county’s Assistance Center Services and partnering organizations, also including the District Attorney’s Office. The Associate Director of Community Beyond Violence, founded in 1978, told the Board that last year they served 692 victims and provided 26-hundred-14 shelter bed nights. But she also noted that her organization and others are set to lose 30-percent of their funding this summer, as a way to reduce the huge state budget deficit. That was very discouraging for Supervisor Sue Hoek…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

And Supervisor Hardy Bullock also acknowledged that the Victim Witness Assistance Center counselled 12-hundred-37 crime victims for court cases last year…

click to listen to Hardy Bullock

District Attorney Jesse Wilson said one of the missions of Crime Victims’ Rights Week is to make visible the varying components of victimization and its effects. Also, to promote avenues for helping victims recover.