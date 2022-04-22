NevCo Observes Crime Victims Rights Week

Sunday is the start of National Crime Victims Rights Week, which was established in 1981. Speaking to the Board of Supervisors recently, Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says it helps promote avenues for recovery…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says the Victim Advocacy Unit at the D-A’s Office has been in place for over 35 years and provided services, in the last year alone, to a-thousand-21 victims. And there are a number of other related organizations, locally, who are involved, especially in helping child victims. The Executive Director of Community Beyond Violence is Stephanie Fisher. She says children who experience or witness violence at home are nine times more likely to be in an abusive relationship as adults as victims or perpetrators. She says their focus is on prevention and crisis intervention…

click to listen to Stephanie Fisher

Fisher says in 2021 Community Beyond Violence served 421 domestic violence survivors and 212 sexual assault survivors.