NevCo Pension Plan Blasted By Grand Jury

Posted: Jun. 11, 2024 5:26 PM PDT

Another Grand Jury report is critical of Nevada County’s employee pension plan. The California Public Employees Retirement System, also known as CalPERS, administers the program. But the report says the system’s investment strategy over the last 20 years has failed and that has now resulted in a considerable and growing deficit each year. It says the county plan lacks the funds to meet foreseeable payment obligations, having only 68-percent of what’s needed. It says the county should consider placing a special tax on the ballot to cover the unfunded liabilities. And if not, it should produce a comprehensive plan in the next six months. County Deputy CEO Martin Polt says there’s already a plan in place. It includes requiring employees to make contributions to the plan and reducing the payment formula for new employees…

Polt also says the county is also now pre-paying the unfunded liability and fully pays pension costs every year. The Grand Jury also recommends that the county consider withdrawing from CalPERS and employing an instutional investment advisor with a better performance record. But Polt says that would be cost prohibitive…

But the report finds that the constant rise in CalPERS’ required annual ammortization payments shows that the system’s predictions of financial recovery are highly questionable.

