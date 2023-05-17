< Back to All News

NevCo Public Defender Praises Expungement Law

Posted: May. 17, 2023 12:51 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Public Defender is praising what will be the nation’s most sweeping law to seal criminal records for most ex-offenders. Starting July first, the law will automatically seal convictions, as well as arrests, for people who are not convicted of another felony for four years after completing their sentences and any parole or probation. Records of arrests that don’t bring convictions also would be expunged. Public Defender Kerri Klein says as many as eight-million Californians could benefit. Felony convictions have been big obstacles when people try to find a job, rent an apartment, adopt a child, or even chaperone a school field trip…

While the law would not apply to serious or violent felonies, California has a narrow legal definition. It applies to around two-dozen offenses, including murder, kidnapping, assault, arson, and armed robbery…

The law would also bar the teacher credentialing commission from considering drug possession convictions that are more than five years old and have been expunged.

