NevCo Receives Recreation Challenge Award

Nevada County has been recognized for its recent efforts in finding collaborative solutions for visitor safety and outdoor recreation. They’ve received one of 14 Challenge Awards handed out recently by the California State Association of Counties. That was out of 389 entries from all 58 counties. Senior Administrative Analyst Erika Seward says the award highlights their South Yuba River Safety Cohort and Visitor Safety Fund…

The Cohort, which also includes SYRCL’s River Ambassador Program, also addresses issues like access, parking, five prevention, and waste mitigation. Seward says they’re also collaborating on a 39-Mile Marker Project…

SYRCL won permanent protections for 39 miles of the river. And last year, the Cohort catalyzed the adoption of recreation as a Board of Supervisors objective, with a specific initiative to promote health and safety at river crossings, trailheads, and other high-use or high-risk areas. There’s been a dramatic increase in visitors to the river in recent years, sparked by the pandemic, that’s strained local resources and called for more cost-effective solutions.