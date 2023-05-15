NevCo Recognized For Employee Relations

More recognition for how Nevada County treats its employees. They’ve received a Best-in-Class award from Gallagher International out of Lincoln. They’re an employee benefits consulting firm with 39 countries. One of the consultants, Tara Conley, says the county is one of only four Northern California employers who’ve been given this designation, based on various criteria…

Other criteria includes an employee wellbeing strategy, including health care premium costs, as well as the turnover rate. Conley singled out the county’s Human Resources Director, Steve Rose, and read a statement from him…

Gallagher International says its survey also shows that Nevada County excels in providing innovative solutions for creating organizational structures, workplace policies, and total rewards. It also says the county inclusively engages and motivates its employees.