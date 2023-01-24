NevCo Reducing Inmates With Mental Ilnesses

In December of 2016, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution supporting the county’s participation in the nationwide Stepping Up Initiative. The main goal is to achieve a measurable reduction in the number of people in jail who have serious mental illnesses. And at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board accepted a designation of the the county as a Stepping Up Innovator County. Highlights of the progress toward that goal were presented to the Board. Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell updated Supervisors on mental health screening for everyone entering the jail. She says about 20-percent of the inmate population screens high…

There is now a full-time therapist in the local jails who link these inmates to care after they’re out of custody. Deputy District Attorney Casey Ayer also updated the Board about a state law, that went into effect in 2018, that’s implemented a mental health diversion court for people with a criminal complaint filed against them…

A case manager has also been established in the Public Defender’s office to link people to care. Mobile mental crisis services are also now available.