NevCo Schools COVID Reminders Sent Out

Posted: Jan. 19, 2022 5:17 PM PST

Parents of students in Nevada County schools have been sent state COVID guidance reminders to help curb the case surge, in order to keep classrooms open. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says that means children showing possible symptoms, which could include something seemingly benign, like a cold, the flu, or a fever, should stay home…

A letter sent to parents in the district also says that, according to the California Department of Public Health, all students participating in in-person instruction have likely been exposed to the new variant. McFadden says it’s recommended, although not required, that students get tested at least once a week, regardless of vaccination status….

If testing positive, a student must follow state isolation recommendations prior to returning to school. If negative, the student may return after 24 hours without a fever and with improving symptoms. But if no test is performed, symptomatic students must be excluded from campus for at least 10 days. Also, any student participating in unmasked sports or performing arts are required to test at least twice weekly, regardless of vaccination status. These rules are expected to stay in place at least through the end of February.

