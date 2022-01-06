< Back to All News

NevCo Schools Determined To Keep Campuses Open

Posted: Jan. 6, 2022 12:08 PM PST

Officials at Nevada County schools are determined to keep campuses open, with traditional in-person classroom learning, as COVID cases from the omicron variant continue to skyrocket. At Nevada Union High School, Assistant Principal Tim Reid is also now the testing coordinator…

click to listen to Tim Reid

Speaking on a recent “On the Town” program, Reid says he’s also confident that indoor sports, including basketball, can continue on a normal schedule, barring any outbreaks…

click to listen to Tim Reid

The recent spike in positive cases in the county has brought a new level of uncertainty back to high school sports, also including wrestling. Reid also mentions that students with any significant flu-like symptoms are being urged to stay home. Meanwhile, plans are moving forward from the state to provide schools with enough at-home COVID tests for every K-12 student. The state will also expand antigen test availability.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha