NevCo Schools Determined To Keep Campuses Open

Officials at Nevada County schools are determined to keep campuses open, with traditional in-person classroom learning, as COVID cases from the omicron variant continue to skyrocket. At Nevada Union High School, Assistant Principal Tim Reid is also now the testing coordinator…

Speaking on a recent “On the Town” program, Reid says he’s also confident that indoor sports, including basketball, can continue on a normal schedule, barring any outbreaks…

The recent spike in positive cases in the county has brought a new level of uncertainty back to high school sports, also including wrestling. Reid also mentions that students with any significant flu-like symptoms are being urged to stay home. Meanwhile, plans are moving forward from the state to provide schools with enough at-home COVID tests for every K-12 student. The state will also expand antigen test availability.