NevCo Stands To Reap More Broadband Funds

Posted: Jul. 5, 2023 12:58 AM PDT

Another funding boost for Nevada County’s ongoing efforts to expand high-speed internet access comes from the recent announcement from the Biden Administration. The county’s Information and General Services Agency Director, Steve Monaghan, says California will receive nearly two-billion dollars in funding. He says the state has already made 75-million dollars available for the county’s region. And he says they’ve already taken steps to get projects shovel-ready…

Monaghan says priority areas are not where there are already broadband providers…

Monaghan estimates around 10 to 12-thousand households are underserved. The latest allocation nearly doubles the amount of available funding for so-called “last-mile” broadband infrastructure.

