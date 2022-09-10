< Back to All News

NevCo Supervisor Likes Fire Insurance Proposal

Posted: Sep. 9, 2022 5:43 PM PDT

Some positive local reaction to what’s described as a first-in-the-nation wildfire safety regulation designed to drive down the cost of insurance. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has submitted it to the California Office of Administrative Law. It would require insurers to provide discounts to people who demonstrate such things as improved defensible space, upgraded roofs, and are members of Firewise Communities. Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield says rates shouldn’t be primarily based only on living in a high-risk area…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

Lara held town hall meetings in more than 38 counties, as well as investigatory hearings, in 2020, as policy cancellations skyrocketed along with the wildfire danger. That included Nevada County where, Scofield says, the process was initiated…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

The Office of Administrative Law has 30 working days to determine whether the proposed regulation satisfies certain legal requirements. If approved, it becomes law. Lara has also imposed one-year policy moratoriums for homeowners living in high-risk areas.

