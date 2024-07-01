NevCo Supes Declare Plastic-Free July

July also includes a plastic-free declaration from Nevada County Supervisors. And an employee group made a presentation at last week’s meeting touting the values of such an ambitious goal. Jacqueline Peigare leads a Microbusiness Team that tries to do things at the Rood Center reflecting the Board’s renewal of Climate Resilience as a priority objective. The resolution states that reducing plastic helps safeguard the county’s economic durability, environmental integrity, and public health and safety…

Plastic-Free July was a nationwide campaign started by the Plastic-Free Foundation in 2011. And Supervisor Heidi Hall embraces the global theme of “small steps, big difference”…

Small steps highlighted include using reusable coffee mugs, with plastic cups being one of the larger pollution sources. Also, reusable shopping bags and water bottles. Piegare also mentioned that Nevada County is in a critical location for reducing plastic, with all the vital waterways in the area.