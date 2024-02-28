NevCo Supes Recognize 2-11 Day

National 2-1-1 Day is celebrated each year, on February 11th, to recognize more than two-hundred “two-elevens” throughout the country. That includes in Nevada County, where the Board of Supervisors first formally proclaimed it in 2021. An update was presented at the Tuesday meeting from 2-1-1 Connecting Point program manager Lindsay Gordon that appeared to be a revelation to members. Although disaster service referrals is the biggest benefit for residents, Gordon also outlined a number of other notable specialized programs. That includes Ready to Grow, for children up to five years old, which served over 25-hundred families last year….

Other community service referrals include confidential crisis counseling, housing and utility payment assistance, employment services, and food resources, among others. Supervisor Sue Hoek was also impressed that local 2-1-1 handled over 18-thousand disaster service calls, alone, last year. That included over 21-hundred winter storm calls…

Officials with 2-1-1 Connecting Point also say that they’re often number one in the state in terms of population penetration.