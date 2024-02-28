< Back to All News

NevCo Supes Recognize 2-11 Day

Posted: Feb. 28, 2024 12:07 AM PST

National 2-1-1 Day is celebrated each year, on February 11th, to recognize more than two-hundred “two-elevens” throughout the country. That includes in Nevada County, where the Board of Supervisors first formally proclaimed it in 2021. An update was presented at the Tuesday meeting from 2-1-1 Connecting Point program manager Lindsay Gordon that appeared to be a revelation to members. Although disaster service referrals is the biggest benefit for residents, Gordon also outlined a number of other notable specialized programs. That includes Ready to Grow, for children up to five years old, which served over 25-hundred families last year….

click to listen to Lindsay Gordon

Other community service referrals include confidential crisis counseling, housing and utility payment assistance, employment services, and food resources, among others. Supervisor Sue Hoek was also impressed that local 2-1-1 handled over 18-thousand disaster service calls, alone, last year. That included over 21-hundred winter storm calls…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

Officials with 2-1-1 Connecting Point also say that they’re often number one in the state in terms of population penetration.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha