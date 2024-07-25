< Back to All News

NevCo Unemployment Rate Up

Posted: Jul. 25, 2024 1:22 PM PDT

After a half-point drop in May, Nevada County’s jobless rate went up by the same amount in June. It’s at four-point-two percent, which is also around half-a-point more than a year ago. Retail Trade employment had the highest numerical monthly drop of 120 jobs, for a total of four-thousand-80. Meanwhile, Alliance for Workforce Development Business Services representative, Maryanne Connelley, says she’s seeing the most openings in the Farm sector, with the summer harvest season underway. But she also notes that this isn’t necessarily temporary work…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

Meanwhile, Connelley also notes two major service improvements at the Alliance Grass Valley office. That includes a live EDD representative, who’s currently only available on Wednesdays. But she says that will soon expand to every weekday…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

The biggest numerical employment gain in June was in the Leisure and Hospitality sector, with an increase of 330, with the summer tourist season also going on. Mining, Logging, and Construction also had 150 more jobs last month.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha