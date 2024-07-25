NevCo Unemployment Rate Up

After a half-point drop in May, Nevada County’s jobless rate went up by the same amount in June. It’s at four-point-two percent, which is also around half-a-point more than a year ago. Retail Trade employment had the highest numerical monthly drop of 120 jobs, for a total of four-thousand-80. Meanwhile, Alliance for Workforce Development Business Services representative, Maryanne Connelley, says she’s seeing the most openings in the Farm sector, with the summer harvest season underway. But she also notes that this isn’t necessarily temporary work…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

Meanwhile, Connelley also notes two major service improvements at the Alliance Grass Valley office. That includes a live EDD representative, who’s currently only available on Wednesdays. But she says that will soon expand to every weekday…

click to listen to Maryanne Connelley

The biggest numerical employment gain in June was in the Leisure and Hospitality sector, with an increase of 330, with the summer tourist season also going on. Mining, Logging, and Construction also had 150 more jobs last month.