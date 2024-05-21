< Back to All News

NevCo Updating and Upgrading Security Cameras

Posted: May. 21, 2024 12:39 AM PDT

The first step toward upgrading and eventually expanding the security camera system for Nevada County buildings has been taken by County Supervisors. They’ve approved a 660-thousand dollar contract with a vendor to replace all existing cameras. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The ultimate goal is to improve oversight and management of the infrastructure. The director of the county’s Information and General Services Agency, Steve Monaghan, told the Board that includes establishing a standard for all camera hardware and a centralized software solution. That would also maximize ease of use and allow for end users to manage their own needs…

click to listen to Steve Monaghan

County facilities staff says this approach would allow for both their department and Information Services to easily support the system remotely, when needed. County Supervisor Lisa Swarthout indicated the modernization is needed…

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

County buildings where security camera systems are installed include the Rood Center, the Airport, District Attorney’s Office, Operations Center, Crown Point, and the libraries.

