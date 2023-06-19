NevCo Vets Services Officer Joins Natl Exec Board

Congratulations to Nevada County’s Veterans Services Officer. David West has been elected to the Executive Board of the National Association of County Veterans Services Officers. He’d been a trainer with the Association before being nominated for a two-year term by the former president of the organization…

39 states, including California, participate in the Association. Since 1989, they’ve advocated for government policies that serve veterans and support the nation’s approximately 18-hundred county veterans service officers. West says the most urgent current issue is pushing for passage of legislation designed to boost staffing at county offices. That’s a result of successfully getting the federal government to expand benefits eligibility…

West says the Nevada County office is the busiest he’s ever seen it, handling around 16-hundred claims last year, due partly to the benefits expansion. Along with serving veterans and their families, West is also a veteran, serving in the Marine Corps from 1996 to 2001.