NevCo’s Roadmap To Resilience Applauded

Posted: Dec. 26, 2023 12:01 AM PST

More accolades for Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services. They recently had the opportunity to showcase their Roadmap to Resilience at the 10th International Fire Ecology and Management Congress. It brought together a diverse group of scientists, educators, students, managers, practitioners, and policymakers. They learned more about best practices and cutting edge approaches to fire ecology being implemented around the globe. But OES Administrative Analyst, Alex Keeble-Toll, says the Roadmap can apply to any hazards planning…

click to listen to Alex Keeble-Toll

And Keeble-Toll says the core to the success of this approach has been the commitment of OES to meet the community where they’re at. That’ll help to better understand what hazards have been identified…

click to listen to Alex Keeble-Toll

Nevada County OES was applauded as being innovative among presenters, by highlighting the importance of engaging partners and identifying solutions at all scales and for working to frontload the recovery process.

