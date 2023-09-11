Never Forget!

The City of Grass Valley and The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce are partnering with the American Legion Post 130 to honor and remember those who lost their lives on September 11. 2001 responding to terrorist attacks in New York City, Washing ton DC, and in the air over a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The local remembrance takes place on the The Mill Street Plaza in front of the Del Oro Theater at 9:01 AM.

Chamber CEO Robin Galvin Davies says a ladder truck will displaying the US Flag.

The Legion Color Guard will present the colors, District 3 County Supervisor Lisa Swarthout will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, Heather Haddock will perform the National Anthem, and Post Commander Claude Hessel will provide opening remarks. There will also be other speakers and presentations.

The 9/11 Staircase Challenge involves climbing a symbolic 110 Stories or 2200 steps…representing the 110 flights of stairs that first responding firefighter carried gear up the World Trade Center Towers before the buildings ultimately collapsed on them.

Police Chief Alex Gammelgard will also take part in the symbolic ceremony as he explains the tolling of the bells representing the crashes of each flight into the Twin Towers, a flight into the Pentagon, the collapse of the South Tower, the counterattack and crash in Shanksville, and the collapse of the North Tower.

God Bless America will be sung by Donna Matson, and a three-gun volley followed by Taps The ceremony will wrap up following one more symbolic offering.

Actual times :

8:46 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower.

9:03 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crashed United Airlines Flight 175 into floors 77 through 85 of the South Tower.

9:37 a.m.: Hijackers deliberately crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, near Washington, D.C.

9:59 a.m.: The South Tower collapsed.

10:03 a.m.: After learning of the other attacks, passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 launched a counterattack on hijackers aboard their plane to try to seize control of the aircraft. In response, the hijackers crashed the plane into an empty field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

10:28 a.m.: The North Tower collapsed, leaving the 16-acre World Trade Center site in ruins and collateral damage affecting all adjacent properties and streets. The rescue effort commenced immediately.