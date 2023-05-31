New Animal Rescue Teams Ready For Fire Season

After months of training community volunteers, a unique and separate animal rescue program is about to be formally launched in Nevada County, just ahead of wildfire season. It’s called HEART, which stands for Humane Emergency Animal Rescue Team. It’s a partnership between the Sheriff’s Department and the Animal Control Division. Speaking recently on KNCO’s On the Town, Sheriff’s Deputy and Animal Control Officer, Stefanie Geckler, said around 25 teams now have expertise, or around 100 people…

click to listen to Stefanie Geckler

Sheriff’s Department Animal Control Officer Cassie Triplett also praised the funding support Sheriff Shannan Moon has been able to provide…

click to listen to Cassie Triplett

A swearing-in ceremony for HEART has been scheduled for June 7th at the Fairgrounds.