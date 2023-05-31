< Back to All News

New Animal Rescue Teams Ready For Fire Season

Posted: May. 31, 2023 12:19 AM PDT

After months of training community volunteers, a unique and separate animal rescue program is about to be formally launched in Nevada County, just ahead of wildfire season. It’s called HEART, which stands for Humane Emergency Animal Rescue Team. It’s a partnership between the Sheriff’s Department and the Animal Control Division. Speaking recently on KNCO’s On the Town, Sheriff’s Deputy and Animal Control Officer, Stefanie Geckler, said around 25 teams now have expertise, or around 100 people…

click to listen to Stefanie Geckler

Sheriff’s Department Animal Control Officer Cassie Triplett also praised the funding support Sheriff Shannan Moon has been able to provide…

click to listen to Cassie Triplett

A swearing-in ceremony for HEART has been scheduled for June 7th at the Fairgrounds.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha