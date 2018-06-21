New Animal Shelter Contract Agreement Signed

After weeks of negotiations, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department says there’s a written agreement for a contract extension with Sammie’s Friends to continue to run the animal shelter. Sheriff’s Captain Jeff Pettitt says it’s a sixth straight one-year extension, with both sides agreeing to a higher compromise amount of 714-thousand dollars. And this time, there’ll be an automatic second-year agreement that adds another 25-thousand dollars, if the group hires a new shelter director, to replace Cheryl Wickes, as well as a financial officer…

Wickes has stated that she and her husband want to retire soon. Pettitt says he feels good about the future of the shelter with Sammie’s Friends still running it…

County Supervisors must still sign off on the agreement at their Tuesday meeting, which is just four days before the end of the fiscal year deadline, when the current contract expires.