New Armored Vehicle For Sheriff’s Department

Eight years ago, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department took delivery of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, under a Department of Defense excess property program. But, speaking to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Sheriff’s Captain Bob Jacobs said they’ve come to realize that the vehicle, clearly designed for heavy military duty, is not very practical for civilian uses…

So, the Board has approved the purchase of a Bearcat armored vehicle. Jacobs said it has similar ballistic protections and is only about one-third the weight. It will have much greater maneuverability for safer rescues of both law enforcement personnel as well as civilians, in areas that would be too dangerous for fire and/or emergency personnel to enter…

Jacobs also mentioned the Bearcat may be armored but it’s not armed and will only be deployed for the most judicious uses which are outlined by case law. Supervisor Dan Miller was pleased with the replacement but wished it hadn’t been necessary…

The 376-thousand dollar cost of the Bearcat is funded through the Rural County Representatives of California. Jacobs said it should be available in the next nine to 12 months. It already operates in over 100 California law enforcement agencies, including Placer County.