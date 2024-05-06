New Arts And Culture Guide Released

A new guide to local art and culture is being released today (Mon.). Called MUSE, Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director, Eliza Tudor, says it celebrates the artists, arts producers, and cultural heritage of the area, as well as our two California Cultural Districts. And the hope is that the annual, free publication will further deepen our knowledge and appreciation…

In addition to articles and editorials, MUSE features an Artist Directory, Business Directory, and Events Calendar, as well as a Cultural Asset Map. Articles include a feature on the thriving underground art scene. And Tudor says it also spotlights one some of the Upstate California Creative Corps grantees and projects…

And Editor Jesse Locks says MUSE is an opportunity to dig deeper and uncover new and emerging artists, share more about unknown but formative programs, and promote experimentation and exploration. Five-thousand copies are being distributed all over the area, as well as Northern California. That includes at a release party at the Uba Seo Gallery in Nevada City, which is going on from five to seven this (Mon.) evening.