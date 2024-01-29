< Back to All News

New Bear River Library Opens February First

Posted: Jan. 29, 2024 12:00 AM PST

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled for Thursday, February first, for the opening of the new Bear River Library. Meanwhile, Nevada County Librarian, Nick Wilczek, spoke to the Board of Supervisors about a resolution the Board also approved, recognizing the contribution of the Nevada Joint Union High School District for two decades of partnership. The current library has been co-located within the high school library since 2002…

In September of 2022, County Supervisors approved the 721-thousand dollar project. It’ll now be located on previously-leased commercial space on Combie Road. The more spacious spot will be open for more hours and more days, with better public and Wi-Fi access. It will also share space with the Sheriff’s Department substation that’s also moving there from a nearby location. It’s in Supservisor Ed Scofield’s district…

The new location will also include a conference meeting room that residents and public officials can use. There will also be a section for younger children. And it will also have after-hours access. The ceremony starts Thursday at 10am. And there’s also a grand opening celebration scheduled for Saturday, February 17th.

