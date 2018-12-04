< Back to All News

New Bear River Principal Settles In

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 8:08 AM PST

He’s been a high school teacher, an assistant middle school principal, and then a middle school principal. Now Chris Roberts is a high school principal. Roberts officially took over as Bear River High School’s principal a week ago-a position he calls his dream job…

Roberts had been at Lyman Gilmore Middle School since 2011, and principal there since 2015. He says he’s still getting settled in at Bear River, and plans no major changes right away, but in a classroom last week, he says he was asked about his policy about drugs on campus, and how offenders would be disciplined….

Roberts takes over for Bruce Kinseth who had been interim principal since the start of the school year. Amy Besler resigned as principal in September to take a job in the Elk Grove school district.

