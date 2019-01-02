New Bicyclist Safety Laws In Effect

Bicyclists and noisy drivers are among those who should pay special attention to new safety laws taking effect in California, starting on New Year’s Day. California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Nave says persons under 18 not wearing a helmet on a bicycle, scooter, skateboard, or skates will now receive a “fix-it ticket”…

Minors must also have completed a safety course within 120 days of being issued the citation and that the helmet meet safety standards. Meanwhile, bicycle helmets are no longer going to be required for riders of motorized scooters who are 18 or older. And if you have a vehicle, including a motorcycle, that violates noise standards, Nave says a fine will now be mandatory and not correctable…

And another notable new law extends felony hit-and-run provisions to drivers who strike bicyclists on bike paths.