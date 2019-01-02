< Back to All News

New Bicyclist Safety Laws In Effect

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 12:10 PM PST

Bicyclists and noisy drivers are among those who should pay special attention to new safety laws taking effect in California, starting on New Year’s Day. California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Nave says persons under 18 not wearing a helmet on a bicycle, scooter, skateboard, or skates will now receive a “fix-it ticket”…

click to listen to Officer Nave

Minors must also have completed a safety course within 120 days of being issued the citation and that the helmet meet safety standards. Meanwhile, bicycle helmets are no longer going to be required for riders of motorized scooters who are 18 or older. And if you have a vehicle, including a motorcycle, that violates noise standards, Nave says a fine will now be mandatory and not correctable…

click to listen to Officer Nave

And another notable new law extends felony hit-and-run provisions to drivers who strike bicyclists on bike paths.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha