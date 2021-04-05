New Bus Design Means A Cash Contest For Artists

It started with the recent name change. And now, as part of the ongoing re-branding project, Nevada County’s Transit Services Manager, Robin Van Valkenbugh, says they’re inviting proposals from artists to create a new wrap design for all eleven busses…

Submissions are accepted through April 30th. Van Valkenburgh says artists should consider what inspires them about Nevada County…

Van Valkenburgh says after ten finalists are selected, a public vote will decide the winner, who will also receive three-thousand dollars. That’s expected in late May or early June. The name of the public transit service was recently changed from Gold Country Stage to Nevada County Connects. And, in order to meet a new EPA mandate, they’ve received a grant from the agency to purchase two electric busses. Starting in 2026, all new bus purchases must be zero emissions.