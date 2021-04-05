< Back to All News

New Bus Design Means A Cash Contest For Artists

Posted: Apr. 5, 2021 12:05 AM PDT

It started with the recent name change. And now, as part of the ongoing re-branding project, Nevada County’s Transit Services Manager, Robin Van Valkenbugh, says they’re inviting proposals from artists to create a new wrap design for all eleven busses…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Submissions are accepted through April 30th. Van Valkenburgh says artists should consider what inspires them about Nevada County…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Van Valkenburgh says after ten finalists are selected, a public vote will decide the winner, who will also receive three-thousand dollars. That’s expected in late May or early June. The name of the public transit service was recently changed from Gold Country Stage to Nevada County Connects. And, in order to meet a new EPA mandate, they’ve received a grant from the agency to purchase two electric busses. Starting in 2026, all new bus purchases must be zero emissions.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha