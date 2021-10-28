New Bus Design Winner Announced

It’s another step toward the former Gold Country Stage public transit system transitioning to a new name and image called Nevada County Connects. After more than 16-hundred survey responses, the community has chosen the winner for the new art design that’ll be on the busses. Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says it’s Denise Wey’s entry, called “Poppies”. He says artists were asked to illustrate what best inspires and attracts them to the county…

The goal of the project was not only to raise awareness surrounding available transit. But officials also wanted to showcase the new brand, by highlighting art that exemplifies the cultural diversity, love for the outdoors, and the creativity of the community. Van Valkenburgh says there were a number of outstanding entries that they’d still like the community to also see, if not on the busses…

Van Valkenburgh says he hopes the art design will be displayed on Nevada County Connects busses by next spring. Wey also gets a three-thousand dollar stipend for her work.