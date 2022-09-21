< Back to All News

New Cannabis Laws Get Alliance Praise

Posted: Sep. 21, 2022 12:12 AM PDT

The Executive Director of Nevada County’s Cannabis Alliance is praising some bills signed by Governor Newsom designed to expand the market and reduce restrictions. Diana Gamzon says they’re especially excited about a new law that creates a process for California to enter into agreements with other states, to allow transactions with entities outside the state…

Gamzon says other legislation includes allowing medicinal cannabis to be used in hospitals…

Another bill preempts local bans on medicinal cannabis deliveries. Other measures signed by Newsom include ensuring that Californians with old cannabis-related convictions will have those convictions sealed. And another protects residents from employment discrimination, based on their off-the-clock use of cannabis. The governor has also directed further scientific understanding of potency and its related health impacts.

