New Car Purchases Can Mean Greater Depreciation

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 5:35 PM PDT

Buying a brand new car can be an exciting experience. But Triple-A of Northern California spokesman Mike Blasky says that owners should also be thinking about the resale value, not just the purchase price….

Triple-A says depreciation accounts for almost 40-percent of the cost of owning a new vehicle. Blasky says that’s influenced by a number of factors, including shifting consumer preferences. He says demand for sedans has slipped, with depreciation now up to 13-percent a year. He says SUV’s and pickups are now popular again, despite poor gas mileage, with the economy improving…

But Blasky says electric and hybrid vehicles, which have seen a gain in popularity, have had only a slight dip in depreciation. Many offer cost benefits, such as lower repair and maintenance bills. He says the secret to minimizing depreciation costs is keeping your car for a longer period of time and well-maintained. And ownership costs are also significantly lower for slightly-used vehicles of a year or less.

