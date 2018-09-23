New Car Purchases Can Mean Greater Depreciation

Buying a brand new car can be an exciting experience. But Triple-A of Northern California spokesman Mike Blasky says that owners should also be thinking about the resale value, not just the purchase price….

click to listen to Mike Blasky

Triple-A says depreciation accounts for almost 40-percent of the cost of owning a new vehicle. Blasky says that’s influenced by a number of factors, including shifting consumer preferences. He says demand for sedans has slipped, with depreciation now up to 13-percent a year. He says SUV’s and pickups are now popular again, despite poor gas mileage, with the economy improving…

click to listen to Mike Blasky

But Blasky says electric and hybrid vehicles, which have seen a gain in popularity, have had only a slight dip in depreciation. Many offer cost benefits, such as lower repair and maintenance bills. He says the secret to minimizing depreciation costs is keeping your car for a longer period of time and well-maintained. And ownership costs are also significantly lower for slightly-used vehicles of a year or less.