New CEO Appointed For Fairgrounds

The Nevada County Fairgrounds has a new CEO. And he lives in the county. The Board of Directors has appointed Dale Chasse to replace Patrick Eidman, who left the job after last year’s Fair. Board President Andrew Trygg says Chasse comes from an extensive background working in the entertainment industry….

Prior to joining the Fairgrounds, Trygg says Chasse was also a Bureau Chief for the Department of Consumer Affairs in Sacramento. And in this role, he says Chasse brings enforcement and budget administration experience, as well as strong public relations qualifications, having worked with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. He says Chasse will be working hard to add more events to keep the fairgrounds busy throughout the year…

Chasse, who lives in Penn Valley, will assume his new role on Tuesday, February first.