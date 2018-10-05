< Back to All News

New CEO Named For Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 11:36 AM PDT

A change of leadership is on the way for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Doctor Brian Evans will take over as President and Chief Executive Officer on December second. He’ll be replacing Kathy Medeiros, who is retiring, and praises the selection…

Medeiros says during Evans’ previous tenure at the hospital he worked extensively on mental health issues…

Evans earned a Bachelors of Science in Biology from UC Davis and attended UCLA for medical school. He completed his residency at UC Davis. Medeiros has been CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital since 2006.

