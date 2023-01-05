New CEO Of Fairgrounds Named

Another Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO has been named. And this time the Board of Directors has named Board President Andrew Trygg. Trygg will be relinquishing that job, after having it for a little over nine years. Trygg has also been the Communications Manager for the Sheriff’s Department. He replaces Dale Chasse, who was fired last September after only nine months. In addition to the Fair, the CEO also oversees the Draft Horse Classic, the Country Christmas Faire, interim events and facility rentals, the RV Park, and the infrastructure of the Fairgrounds. Nearly 25 years ago, he began working at the fairgrounds over summer break as a fair-time trash crew member.