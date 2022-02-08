New CEO Sierra Nevada Memorial Announced

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has its new leader. Doctor Scott Neeley is replacing Doctor Brian Evans. His first day on the job is March sixth. Neeley is a newcomer to the area. He’s been serving as Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton since 2013. He says he’s been interested in health care leadership his entire career…

Neeley says not many hospitals in Northern California were hit as hard by the pandemic as Saint Joseph’s. And he knows Sierra Nevada Memorial has been heavily impacted as well…

As the executive leader for graduate medical education at Saint Joseph’s, Dignity Health officials say Neeley helped to establish a clinical learning environment in which patient safety, clinical quality, compassion, and professionalism form the foundation for learning and development.