New Chief For Higgins Fire Protection District

Posted: Dec. 27, 2023 12:58 AM PST

A new chief for the Higgins Fire Protection District was named a couple of weeks ago. Joel Tam started as a volunteer with the department 26 years ago and was, most recently, a captain. And, appearing on a recent KNCO On the Town, he said there’s been a lot of changes during that time…

And, with voters rejecting an assessment increase four straight times, most recently in March of 2020, the district continues to look for ways to reduce response times…

Whether that means yet another assessment increase on the November 2024 ballot is unknown. Before he retired, Tam’s predecessor, Jerry Good, also stated, about a year ago, that the district was looking into possibly floating a measure that would only need majority approval instead of two-thirds. Good was with the district for 43 years. The district is also planning a Rookie Academy, to improve volunteer firefighter staffing.

