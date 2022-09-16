< Back to All News

New Chief For Local State Parks District

Posted: Sep. 16, 2022 12:49 AM PDT

The Sierra District of the California State Parks system, which includes Nevada County, is also the second-largest district. And it’s recently-appointed Chief, Dan Youngren, says they’re also one of the few that’s fully-staffed, thanks to improved funding. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, he says that has allowed them to respond more effectively to all the mutual aid requests they get. And that includes the Mosquito Fire…

Youngren says improved staffing also allows them to make more preventative contacts of recreationists, to reduce the wildfire danger. But he says they biggest response will continue to be in relation to the ever-rising numbers of visitors to the river crossings on weekends, along with the illegal parking…

Youngren had previously been supervising ranger of the South Yuba River.

