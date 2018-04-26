New Chief in Nevada City

Nevada City announced a new Interim Police Chief Wednesday evening. City Manager, Catrina Olson introduced Jim Leal following closed session.

Listen to Catrina Olson

Leal comes to Nevada City with a wealth of experience, most recently as Chief of Police for the Newark Police Department in Alameda County. He was promoted to Chief in 2008, but had been with the department since 1988.

Listen to Catrina Olson

He served as a Lieutenant and Captain between 2004 and 2008 prior to being promoted to Chief.

The new chief says he is pleased to be coming to Nevada City.

Listen to Chief, Jim Leal

The new chief says he is pleased to be coming to Nevada City and is planning to be an approachable leader.

Listen to Chief, Jim Leal

The interim chief is filling a position vacated when former chief, Tim Foley, announced his retirement in late January.