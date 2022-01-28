< Back to All News

New City Manager Ready to Take the Helm

Posted: Jan. 28, 2022 5:21 AM PST

Nevada City officially has a new permanent city manager. Wednesday night, the City Council approved a contract for Sean Grayson, with a starting annual salary of 155-thousand dollars. He’ll be taking over for interim manager, Joan Phillipe, on February 28th. Grayson says each of his prior positions including several in the southern California city of Rialto has prepared him to return to Nevada City.

 

Grayson, raised in Nevada City, gave kudos to his father as positive roll model and says he is here to stay.

Interim City Manager Joan Phillipe was instrumental in the recruitment and hiring of Grayson; and Grayson acknowledges the work she has done getting the city through the transition.
An unusual occurrence, and a positive example of the new city manager’s skill set, a former co-worker and manager from Rialto, Brian Park, spoke during public comment.

All city council members welcomed Grayson back to the community and look forward to him coming on board at the end of February.

 

