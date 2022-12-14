New Council Member New Mayor For Grass Valley

One newly-elected Grass Valley City Council member, and another who’s been elected to a second four-year-term, took their oaths of office at the Council’s last meeting of the year Tuesday night. Haven Caravelli and Hilary Hodge then took their seats and were part of the unanimous Council vote to promote Vice-Mayor Jan Arbuckle to Mayor. She takes over for Ben Aguilar, who was recognized for his eight years on the Council, and did not seek re-election…

Caravelli, who takes Aguilar’s seat on the Council, did not speak at the meeting. Arbuckle was among Council members praising Aguilar’s efforts while in office. He was on the Planning Commission when he was initially appointed to fill out the remainder of Terry Lamphier’s term on the Council in February of 2015…

The Grass Valley City Council also now has a female majority. The Sacramento City Council also now has a female majority for only the second time in its history. And the West Sacramento City Council has an entire female membership for the first time ever. There are only six women-only Councils in the state.