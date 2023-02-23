New County Office and Storage Building In Works

Hoping to expand as well as consolidate their growing office space and equipment storage needs, Nevada County has a large, new building in the works. The county’s Director of Facilities and Management is Justin Drinkwater. He says the 20-thousand-square-foot facility is proposed for the Loma Rica Industrial Area, adjacent to the airport. There will be office space for 15 county operations team members…

Also, operations team members from Agriculture, Public Works, and Auditor-Controller. And the county Elections Office is also moving their warehouse operations there. Drinkwater says the pandemic has also heightened the need for such a facility…

Drinkwater says it’s hoped the new building will open by the spring of 2024. The County Planning Commission was scheduled to consider the project Thursday afternoon. But the meeting was cancelled, due to weather concerns.