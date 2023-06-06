New County Public Health Director Named

Nevada County has named a new Public Health Director. Kathy Cahill replaces Jill Blake, who left last year. She’ll be working alongside the county’s Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke and oversee a team of 43 staff members. County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says Cahill is moving here from the state of Washington. And she has experience at the local, state, national, and international levels. That includes 22 years with the Centers for Disease Control, as well as the CDC Foundation…

Cahill has also worked with the Gates Foundation. Gruver says Nevada County Public Health is a small, but mighty, department and is among the smallest communities in California with national accreditation. He says Public Health serves as a connector and convener…

Blake left at the end of last year, after just over seven years on the job, including during the pandemic. Cahill’s first day is July 10th.