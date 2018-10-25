< Back to All News

New County Veterans Officer Was Once Homeless

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

Nevada County has a new Veterans Services Officer who knows what veterans out there are going through. David West feels like he’s back home again, even though he grew up in the Sacramento area. West was previously with the Veterans Administration in Bakersfield where he was a rating compensation specialist…

West says veterans should never file claims themselves, and should always get help. West served five years in the Marine Corps and got out as a sergeant, 15 days before nine-eleven. He says immediately after that, things were rough for him, so he can identify with what homeless vets go through…

West takes over for Kevin Edwards, who is now the Director of the Nevada County airport.

